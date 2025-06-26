Carlsbad police arrest suspect tied to organized retail thefts across counties

A suspect who Carlsbad police say was involved in a string of organized retail thefts spanning multiple counties has been arrested, it was announced Wednesday.

Last week, Ulta employees reported that two people entered the beauty store and stole nearly $9,000 worth of items before getting away in minutes, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

After gathering information about the suspects, officers discovered that the suspect's vehicle was linked to retail thefts across multiple counties.

Shortly after, Oceanside police were tipped off and used technology to find the vehicle, and that's when Carlsbad police made the arrest. Police say they found shopping bags containing more than 440 stolen items, including those from Carlsbad and other counties, with an estimated value of $20,000, all in plain sight inside the vehicle.

Authorities say at least one suspect was booked on several charges, including commercial burglary and organized retail theft, as well as committing a felony while out on bail for similar crimes.