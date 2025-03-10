Carlsbad introduces ordinance to ban camping in cars, RVs in public spaces

The city of Carlsbad introduced an ordinance last week to ban people from camping in cars or RVs in public spaces. It’s the city’s latest effort to get people experiencing homelessness into housing.

“The homeless problem is a very complicated problem,” 15-year Carlsbad resident Vincent Secades said.

If you live in Carlsbad, chances are at some point you’ve probably seen people living in their vehicles.

“We have people on the street because they lose houses. The city, what it has to do, is help everybody,” resident Julio Cesar Franco said.

Alan Lane has been living out of his van for quite some time now.

“By choice, but I realize that a lot of people are faced with no choice,” Lane said.

According to the 2024 point-in-time count, the number of people living in cars and RVs in Carlsbad has nearly doubled from the year before, with most in the downtown Carlsbad area.

The ordinance would include parks, beaches, city-owned property and parking lots. The city said it will first offer people shelter and services before citing them. If they decline, the city’s homeless outreach team officers will then issue warnings. If the violation of the ordinance continues, people will be cited.

“The goal of the presented ordinance is to have a balanced approach to help people experiencing homelessness secure housing, while continuing to reduce the impacts of homelessness on the community,” said Mandy Mills, director of Housing and Homelessness Services.

Officials with the city of Carlsbad and partnering agencies said this ordinance would help address increased concerns of people living in their cars in the Village, Barrio and beach areas.

“I would think that it’s better to live in a vehicle than in a tent on the sidewalk, for the city and for the individuals, but there should be a better place than just anywhere,” Secades said.

Others like Lane find the ordinance unjust.

“It’s stepping on our freedoms," Lane said. "If you’re in a spot where you’re not bothering anybody and trespassing on their personal property, you know, it should be allowed."

The city council accepted $3 million in grant funding earlier this year. The city said the funding will allow it to begin efforts earlier than planned while also freeing up money to spend on other community needs.

The city council is set to adopt the ordinance at its next city council meeting on March 18. Changes would go into effect 30 days after that.