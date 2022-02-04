Carlsbad Teen Olympian's Family Hosts Opening Ceremony Watch Party

Janel and John Maud won't be in Beijing next week to watch their daughter Tessa compete in the snowboard halfpipe competition, but you can bet they'll be cheering from home. They helped their friends get in the Olympic spirit Friday, inviting them over to take in the Opening Ceremonies.

Tessa Maud is ranked fourth nationally among female snowboard halfpipe riders, and is competing in her first-ever Olympics.

"We’re elated," said John Maud. "We’re so happy and we’re proud. We’ve worked hard to get her where she is."

The 18-year-old is one of the youngest riders on her team. Her friends and family are through the roof with excitement.

"This has been her goal since she was a little kid and we’re just happy that she’s there," said John Maud. "There are no expectations for her to come back with a medal or anything like that."



The Maud's neighbors are feeling the Olympic itch, too.

“We put up our U.S. Olympics flag and within like two days everyone on this street had their flags up and it felt really supportive,” said Janel Maud.

Tessa started snowboarding at just 4 years old, sharing a love for the sport with her parents.

"It was our passion when we started dating," said John Maud. "We would run up to Mammoth and Big Bear and Snow Summit. We basically built our relationship on snowboarding and then we had Tessa and she’s at the Olympics."

Tessa Maud placed second in the junior world championships in 2018 and 2019, and now she’s competing for Olympic gold.

And though they're miles apart, her family will be cheering loud at home while she lives out her Olympic dreams.

The women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifier will be held on Feb. 9 and the finals are the next day.