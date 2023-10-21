Carlsbad officer uninjured after trading gunfire with suspect during traffic stop

An Oceanside man is in custody after trading gunshots with a Carlsbad Police Department officer during a traffic stop Friday night.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Patrick Harold Doherty, was pulled over just before 11 p.m. near Madison Street and Oak Avenue in Carlsbad after breaking multiple traffic laws, according to the San Diego Police Department, the agency investigating the shooting.

As the Carlsbad PD officer approached Doherty's white Ford van, he shot at the officer at least once, SDPD said. The officer, who's been with CPD for a little more than a year, took fire and shot back at Doherty, according to SDPD.

Neither Doherty or the officer were injured by the gunfire, SDPD said. Doherty attempted to drive away after the shooting but stopped. SDPD said it's unclear if he stopped voluntarily or because his van wouldn't drive.

Backup arrived minutes later and Doherty complied with their orders to surrender, SDPD said. He was booked into the Vista jail on multiple charges including attempted murder on a police officer, felony resisting, assault with a firearm on a police officer and an outstanding warrant arrest for DUI, according to SDPD.

SDPD is investigating the shooting per countywide protocol. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.