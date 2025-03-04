Sentencing delayed for man who attacked Carlsbad police officer with skateboard

The man who beat a Carlsbad police officer over the head with his skateboard last March refused to attend his own sentencing on Monday.

Kyle Andrew McCord, who turns 33 on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer in January. His agreed-upon sentence is 10 years, eight months in prison.

But before he can serve that sentence, he has to stand before a judge. Since he wouldn’t leave his jail cell with deputies, the judge ordered a continuance to Thursday.

NBC 7 has learned the officer who McCord attacked will not attend the sentencing but will have a victim impact statement read into the court record. Officer Michael McKinney is still recovering from his injuries, which included a skull fracture, a brain bleed and a concussion.

A spokesperson for the Carlsbad Police Department told NBC 7 in an email that “He has made tremendous progress in his recovery, and the entire department is looking forward to his return while continuing to support him through this process.”

The officer was on patrol along Carlsbad Village Drive the night of the attack. As he drove his police cruiser west under the Interstate 5 overpass, his car was hit by a rock. The right corner of the windshield was damaged.

McKinney called his sergeant to report the damage. As the two men inspected McKinney’s cruiser, McCord came up from behind them and struck the officer on the head with his skateboard, and then took off running.

The officer briefly gave chase and fired a couple of rounds from his service weapon but was unable to go on because of his injuries. Other officers managed to surround McCord a few blocks away.

Fellow officers rushed McKinney to a nearby fire station for treatment. He was transferred to the hospital and still has not been able to resume his job at Carlsbad PD.