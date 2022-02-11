Carlsbad, Oceanside Represented in Weekend's Olympic Bobsled Events: How to Watch

When the 2022 Winter Olympics bobsled competition gets underway at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, about 45 miles northwest of Beijing, on Saturday, two of the biggest names to watch will be North County San Diego athletes.
Oceanside-born Elana Meyers Taylor and new Carlsbad resident Kaillie Humphries will be the two pilots of the women's bobsled team -- and hold Team USA's best chance at a gold medal in bobsled.
Meyers Taylor is a three-time Olympic medalist with two silver medals and a bronze to her name. She’s also a two-time world champion in bobsled.
Humphries has two Olympic gold medals and a bronze -- but not with Team USA.
Humphries represented Canada at the three previous Olympics before earning her U.S. citizenship in December to race for the red, white and blue after making abuse allegations against Team Canada.
How to Watch Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries in Bobsled
Humphries and Meyers Taylor will each be competing on their own in the new Olympic women's monobob event and will compete together in the two-woman bobsled event.
Here's the schedule and how to watch:
Women's monobob heats 1, 2
Saturday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Livestream here
Women's monobob heats 3, 4 (medal event)
Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Livestream here
Two-woman heats 1, 2
Friday, Feb. 18 at 4 a.m. Livestream here
Two-woman heats 3, 4 (medal event)
Saturday, Feb. 19 at 4 a.m. Livestream here