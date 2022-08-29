stocks

Carlsbad Man Arrested for Multimillion-Dollar, Pump-and-Dump Stock Scheme

The scheme generated the man more than $7 million in illicit proceeds

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Money
NBC 5 News

A Carlsbad man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a "pump-and-dump" scheme, in which prosecutors say he sold shares to investors at artificially inflated prices, netting him millions in illegal profits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Monday.

Joseph A. Padilla, 53, was arrested last week at San Diego International Airport and is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Boston on one count of securities fraud.

Padilla, a former stockbroker who was barred from the securities industry in 2012 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is accused of fraudulently inflating the stock price for shares of Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc., then selling millions of those shares at pumped-up prices to investors in Massachusetts and throughout the country.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the scheme generated more than $7 million in illicit proceeds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

stocksCarlsbadfraudFraud Scheme
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us