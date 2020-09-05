Carlsbad Increases Safety Efforts to Reduce Spread of COVID-19 Amid Labor Day Weekend

Health experts are warning people to not let their guard down during the Labor Day weekend when it comes to COVID-19. Because of the heat wave, there is a concern of large parties and big crowds at the beach.

In Carlsbad, the city has come up with a Labor Day Safety Plan to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Part of the plan is passing out free masks. While police do have the ability to cite people for not following public health orders, the city is taking a friendly, educational approach.

“Most people have their masks. Most people wanted to demonstrate that they had their mask. They show us or give us a thumbs up,” said David Harrison, Assistant Director of Emergency Services for the City of Carlsbad.

Harrison, along with other volunteers, passed out masks near Carlsbad State Beach and provided people with information on the coronavirus.

“We feel pretty safe,” said Judy Galvan, a San Marcos resident who spent the day at the beach with her husband and their two children

“I think people are keeping their distance. We have our masks when we go to the restrooms. We feel good,” Galvan added.

“I think people do a good job wearing their mask without being told to,” said Kaylie Lowden, a tourist from Sacramento.

“Waves! Definitely cooling off in the waves,” she said.

Health officials remain concerned the holiday will bring a rise in cases. California and several other states saw a big increase in cases following the Independence Day holiday.

Other safety steps the City of Carlsbad is taking include extra bike, boat and ATV patrols, visits to businesses to make sure they know about the new rules and check occupancies, extra cleaning, pressure washing, coordination with hotels and short-term vacation rental owners to ensure visitors are aware of local health orders.