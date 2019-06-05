Two suspects reportedly stole $1,500 in cash and a woman's car in a Carlsbad home invasion. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has more. (Published 12 minutes ago)

Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly broke into their therapist’s home, stole $1,500 in cash, and drove off in the woman’s car, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Authorities described the suspects as a man and a woman -- both reportedly armed in the home invasion that took place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers said they believed the two suspects were clients of the victim who runs a home therapy business.

The man and woman allegedly held the victim at gunpoint inside her Carlsbad home.

The suspects fled the scene in the stolen car heading toward Encinitas Mitsubishi Crossover, according to CPD.

The woman was not injured, according to police.

No other information was available.

