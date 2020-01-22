Ignite San Diego
Shining the spotlight on local businesses making an impact in your neighborhood
Drew Brees

Carlsbad Company CleverMade Has Drew Brees on Its Team

CleverMade’s Parcel LockBox is designed to eliminate package theft and provide a convenient and secure solution to receive mail

By Fred Grier, SDBJ Staff

By Fred Grier, SDBJ Staff

CleverMade/YouTube

A still image of Drew Brees in a promo video for CleverMade.

" data-ellipsis="false">

CleverMade, a consumer product-based company based in Carlsbad, announced its partnership with New Orleans Saints Quarterback, Drew Brees.

CleverMade’s newest Parcel LockBox is designed to eliminate package theft and provide a convenient and secure solution to receive mail.

Through this partnership, CleverMade hopes to inform consumers on how to protect themselves and to reduce the number of stolen packages.

"We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Brees," said Tom Quinn, co-founder and CEO of CleverMade said in a news release. "It goes to show that anyone is susceptible to package theft and having him on our team is huge for us. He's a valuable asset to CleverMade and it's an honor to call him a brand ambassador."

The Parcel LockBox is sold on CleverMade's website, in select major retailers and on Amazon. It is available in two colors and features a 10-year warranty.

The Business Journal is the premier business publication in San Diego. Every day online and each Monday in print, the Business Journal reports on how local business operate and why businesses leaders make the decisions they do. Every story is a dose of insight into how to run a better, more efficient, more profitable business.

This article tagged under:

Drew BreesPackage TheftCleverMade
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us