Carlsbad City Council to adopt massage parlor ordinance

The Carlsbad City Council is meeting Tuesday night to adopt an ordinance that tightens up rules for massage providers.

There are about a dozen massage businesses in the Carlsbad Village area alone.

Massage Reset is in the thick of them on Jefferson Street. Albert Macouzet, the owner, says he doesn’t mind the competition because there’s just as much demand to match.

“I think half of San Diego suffers from back pain or from pain,” Macouzet said. “They’re looking for relief.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

As providers treat clients, they’ll need to keep some new guidelines in mind. Carlsbad police Capt. Jeff Smith presented the city code changes to the council on Feb. 4.

All massage service providers need to be city and California Massage Therapy Council certified. Applicants for the state license must be at least 18 and renew their license every two years. Any applicant whose background check reveals they’ve been a registered sex offender in the last 10 years will be denied.

The main goals for the changes to state regulation already on the books is to streamline the massage licensing process, allow off-premises massages at someone’s home or job and to deter bad actors.

“Working in the domestic violence and trafficking space, I know these spaces do unfortunately get utilized for that, so I just want to say thank you to you all," Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tempore Priya Bhat Patel said to Smith. "I know you’re working day in and day out.”

Macouzet said a stricter vetting process is a good move and that bad actors give the business a bad name.

“I did work with a male therapist that got in trouble," Macouzet said. "He was accused, and I don't know if it was a consensual thing.”

When asked what this person was accused of, Macouzet responded: “Of touching someone, and he was licensed. I guess he got disciplined and fired and lost his license, so it does happen."

Once the city council officially adopts the ordinance, it will take 30 days to go into effect.