Carlsbad Charitable Foundation Grants More Than $100,000 To COVID-19 Recovery Nonprofits

The Carlsbad Charitable Foundation, an affiliate of The San Diego Foundation, announced Tuesday that it has awarded $116,396 to six nonprofit programs supporting COVID-19 pandemic recovery for Carlsbad residents, including food security, homelessness, education and child care.

"The Carlsbad community has a long road to recovery from the effects of the ongoing pandemic, and we're proud to assist in the recovery efforts through these grants," said Justin Peek, CCF board chair. "Especially now, it is important that we come together to bring back the vibrant community we all know and love."

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 2021-22 grantees are:

$30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Carlsbad for its summer and after-school programming (the total includes a separate $5,000 contribution from CCF member John Sanders);

$20,000 to Grocery Gifts to provide fresh locally grown produce and dairy products to Carlsbad Unified School District families on a weekly basis;

$15,000 to the Women's Resource Center for its Emergency Services COVID-19 relief program to mitigate the struggle Carlsbad community members are experiencing due to food and financial insecurity as well as increased levels of assault and violence;

$28,024 to Interfaith Community Services for the Coronavirus Response Project: Serving Homeless and Low-Income Carlsbad Community Members to provide wraparound services to low-income and homeless residents impacted by the pandemic;

$18,372 to the Carlsbad Educational Foundation for its Kids Care Summer Adventure -- Childcare & Combating COVID Learning Loss program that provides affordable child care for Carlsbad working families; and

$10,000 to the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce for its Restaurant Recovery Program -- Gift Carlsbad -- to provide economic stimulus to restaurants that have been impacted by the pandemic.

Since 2008, CCF has granted more than $1.1 million to more than 40 programs.