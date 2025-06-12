Carlsbad

Brush fire in Carlsbad prompts evacuations

The Claro Fire sparked in a canyon near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino before 3 p.m., sending large plumes of smokes into the sky.

By Danielle Smith

What to Know: Claro Fire

  • A brush fire broke out near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino in Carlsbad
  • 45 acres with a moderate rate of spread
  • Evacuation orders: North of Camino Junipero, Paseo Cristal and Fire Road, south of San Elijo Road, east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Sitio Salvia, and west of San Elijo Road and Dove Tail Drive
  • Temporary evacuation point: Stagecoach Park at 3420 Camino De Los Coches
  • How to safely evacuate a wildfire

Evacuations are underway after a brush fire broke out in Carlsbad on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The Claro Fire sparked in a canyon near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino close to the Carlsbad-San Marcos border before 3 p.m., sending large plumes of smokes into the sky. By 4:30 p.m., the blaze was 45 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

A map from Genasys Protect showing the evacuation zones as of 3:54 p.m. on June 12, 2025.
Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect
A map from Genasys Protect showing the evacuation zones as of 3:54 p.m. on June 12, 2025.

An evacuation order was issued for areas north of Camino Junipero, Paseo Cristal and Fire Road, south of San Elijo Road, east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Sitio Salvia, and west of San Elijo Road and Dove Tail Drive. Nearby areas north of San Elijo Road are under an evacuation warning and should be prepared to leave.

Stagecoach Park — located at 3420 Camino De Los Coches — is being used as a temporary evacuation point. Evacuation updates can be found on Genasys Protect.

The following road closures are in place:

  • Avenida Amapola and Camino Junipero
  • San Elijo and Rancho Santa Fe
  • Old San Marcos Dump

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

