Brush fire in Carlsbad prompts evacuations

What to Know: Claro Fire A brush fire broke out near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino in Carlsbad

45 acres with a moderate rate of spread

Evacuation orders : North of Camino Junipero, Paseo Cristal and Fire Road, south of San Elijo Road, east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Sitio Salvia, and west of San Elijo Road and Dove Tail Drive

: North of Camino Junipero, Paseo Cristal and Fire Road, south of San Elijo Road, east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Sitio Salvia, and west of San Elijo Road and Dove Tail Drive Temporary evacuation point : Stagecoach Park at 3420 Camino De Los Coches

: Stagecoach Park at 3420 Camino De Los Coches How to safely evacuate a wildfire

Evacuations are underway after a brush fire broke out in Carlsbad on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Claro Fire sparked in a canyon near Corte Claro and Paseo Encino close to the Carlsbad-San Marcos border before 3 p.m., sending large plumes of smokes into the sky. By 4:30 p.m., the blaze was 45 acres with a moderate rate of spread, according to Cal Fire.

Genasys Protect Genasys Protect

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An evacuation order was issued for areas north of Camino Junipero, Paseo Cristal and Fire Road, south of San Elijo Road, east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road and Sitio Salvia, and west of San Elijo Road and Dove Tail Drive. Nearby areas north of San Elijo Road are under an evacuation warning and should be prepared to leave.

Stagecoach Park — located at 3420 Camino De Los Coches — is being used as a temporary evacuation point. Evacuation updates can be found on Genasys Protect.

Please download the Genasys Protect app to check your evacuation status. You can search your address and use the zone map for detailed information specific to your area. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) June 12, 2025

The following road closures are in place:

Avenida Amapola and Camino Junipero

San Elijo and Rancho Santa Fe

Old San Marcos Dump

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An NBC 7 crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.