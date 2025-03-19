Carlsbad City Council approves ban on camping in vehicles in public spaces

Carlsbad city leaders on Tuesday approved a ban on sleeping in cars and recreational vehicles in public spaces.

The ordinance promises a compassionate approach, but opponents say there are kinder remedies.

"Just want to stay in the area. They feel safe. Carlsbad is a safe place,” homeless advocate Chris Durnan said.

The voices of advocates were heard at the Carlsbad City Council meeting Tuesday night, but the ordinance passed 5-0.

"Enforcing a no camping ordinance will drive people out of Carlsbad, into other jurisdictions and away from services they need,” said Marian Vega-Clansy, president of the North County League of Women Voters.

According to the ordinance, first offenders are offered shelter and services. If help is declined, the homeless outreach team of officers will issue them a warning. The last resort is a citation or fine.

“We really are trying to help people who are experiencing homelessness secure housing and reduce the impact of homelessness on the community,” said Mandy Mills, the director of housing and homeless services for the city.

Some might not consider Carlsbad’s homeless population at a critical level, but it nearly doubled between the years 2023 and 2024. According to the county’s Point-in-Time count, there are 112 unhoused people in Carlsbad — and 56 of those are living in their cars.

Durnan says it’s a wolf and sheep’s clothing.

“It's pushing the problem away from Carlsbad so that Carlsbad can wipe their hands and say, 'We’re good,'" Durnan said.

Vega-Clansy opposes the ordinance because it doesn’t include a safe parking component.

“We simply wish to make it possible to have safe parking havens within Carlsbad. If not now, but in the future," Vega-Clansy said.

To that end, Mills says safe parking has been proposed before.

“At this point in time, we have not received direction to pursue that,” Mills said.

The camping ban coincides with a recently received $3 million grant from the state to address the associated problems of people living in their vehicles. Carlsbad says it will be used to pay short-term rental assistance, bridge people into housing assistance, help others apply for housing and storage needs.

Both sides of this debate are seeking the same end, caring for the homeless and addressing community concerns both powered by strong emotions.

The no camping ordinance will go take effect in 30 days.