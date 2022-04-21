Carlsbad Adds Eye-Catching Final Touches to Calavera Hills Park

The additions to Carlsbad's Calavera Hills Community Park in the northeast part of the North County city are now complete.

"Driving by, you can't help but notice these blue and yellow sails, these bright blue shade sails," Carlsbad Councilwoman Teresa Acosta said. "This came as a result of the community input and the community requests."

The city's parks and recreation department has extended its public-input period for updating its master plan.

Council members are encouraging residents to keep an eye out for opportunities to weigh in on other city projects.