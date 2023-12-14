2 wounded in possible gang-related shooting in Carlsbad

Two people were shot and wounded in a possible gang shooting from another car, the Carlsbad Police Department said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on Alga Road between El Fuerte Street and Xana Ray, according to CPD Public Information Officer Denise Ramirez.

"Officers located a single vehicle collision with one occupant who had suffered a gunshot wound," Ramirez said. "Carlsbad Police and Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid and transported the victim to a local area hospital where he was admitted for care."

A second occupant of the vehicle who had also been struck by gunfire drove away from the area with a third uninjured occupant of the vehicle before police arrived, Ramirez said. Both were located at another area hospital and the injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"None of the identified occupants associated with the vehicle were Carlsbad residents," Ramirez said. "Evidence suggests that the involved vehicle was fired upon from a second vehicle and that the matter may be gang related."

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact CPD Detective Chris Collier at 442-339-5569 or christopher.collier@Carlsbadca.gov.