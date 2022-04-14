Carjacker Instigates High-Speed Pursuit From Lakeside to Otay Ranch in Stolen Police Vehicle: SDSO

A man was arrested after he led authorities on a bizarre, multi-freeway pursuit from Santee to Otay Ranch in a stolen police vehicle Wednesday night.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said an off-duty El Cajon Police Department officer was carjacked just before 9 p.m. at a 7-Eleven. The officer reported his unmarked work truck was stolen from the premises.

After searching for the vehicle for more than an hour, authorities received a call that a truck matching the description of the officer’s was spotted near Lake Jennings. Police spotted the vehicle in question and attempted to yield the driver, who instead took off and instigated a chase, SDSO said.

The man drove erratically on Interstate 8, State Route 125, State Route 94 and the SR-125 toll road, even traveling at speeds of excess 100 mph at times. Authorities said the driver also crossed onto oncoming traffic while trying to evade police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The pursuit ended when the man crashed into a fire hydrant at the Otay Ranch Mall. While trying to flee on foot, the driver was subdued by a Taser and K-9 unit.

SDSO said they do not believe the man knew he stole a police vehicle. There were extra concerns of the carjacking since the stolen truck had firearms locked inside a box in the vehicle.

Authorities did not identify the man arrested in connection with the chase. It is unclear what charges he may face.