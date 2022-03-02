SDPD

Carjacker Armed With Bow and Arrow Shoots at Driver, Steals Car: San Diego Police

By Rafael Avitabile

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

A carjacker shot at a driver with a bow and arrow and took the victim's car Wednesday night in Del Cerro, according to police.

The victim was carjacked near Interstate 8 and Warring Road at around 8:20 p.m., according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

Buttle said the driver was shot at in the direction of their head, but it was unclear if they were hit or injured by an arrow. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said one person was taken to the hospital.

The CHP is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

SDPDDel Cerro
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us