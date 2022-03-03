Carjacker Armed With Bow and Arrow Caught at Border Patrol Checkpoint: CHP

A carjacker who threatened a driver with a bow and arrow and stole their SUV Wednesday night in Del Cerro was arrested at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Campo, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded to reports of the carjacking on Interstate 8 west of Waring Road just after 8 p.m. Callers reported seeing a man pointing a bow and arrow at a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of the freeway.

When officers arrived, the man with the bow and arrow had already stolen the driver's Toyota Highlander SUV after he attacked the driver, the CHP said in a release. Wednesday night, SDPD Officer John Buttle said the driver was shot at by the bow and arrow.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CHP said.

The carjacker was later detained by Border Patrol agents at the Campo Border Patrol Checkpoint along I-8 and taken into custody by CHP.

He was identified by the CHP Thursday as Thomas Mowery Jr. he faces five felony charges, including violation of parole, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon (non-firearm), mayhem and auto theft.

Mowery is not eligible for release from San Diego Central Jail, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. His arraignment is scheduled for March 7.