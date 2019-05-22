Local Company's Implant Drug Could Treat Opioid Addiction

A Sorrento Valley lab is developing a drug that can be implanted in a patient's stomach to help them fight opioid addiction.

BioCorRx created an implant that is surgically inserted into a patient's stomach area and releases the drug naltrexone, which can help stop an addict's cravings and symptoms.

The drug is released into the patient over a span of three months. Developers hope the time frame gives patients a window of opportunity to get the treatment and counseling they need to get to get sober.

Patients "tell you how 'I've tried everything,' 'I've spent a hundred-thousand dollars on this therapy, this therapy.' This is the only thing that ever worked for me and it was my miracle," CEO of BioCorRx, Brady Granier, said.

First Alert Weather Storm Brings Off-and-On Showers, Chance for Snow in May

In 2018, San Diego County saw more than 500 opioid-related deaths from drugs like fentanyl. But a newer, deadlier synthetic opioid known as carfentanil is also worrisome to scientists and developers.

Experts say carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl and is used to tranquilize large animals such as elephants and rhinos. An amount as small as a grain of salt can be deadly.

"It's very worrisome," says Granier. "It doesn't take much to you know to kill people and you know when you're mixing illicit drugs and you're cutting it with carfentanil and someone gets one huge particle, they're done. And you know, all bets are off when you're talking about that so it's going to be a battle with trying to create more potent blockers."

Developers at BioCorRx say they hope their implant can be another tool in bringing the number of opioid-related deaths down.

Granier believes his implant can be a potent blocker and may also be effective to combat alcohol abuse and other drug overdoses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Conover says he has already prosecuted carfentanil cases here in San Diego. There were three carfentanil-related deaths in 2017.

"It's a sad epidemic with the opioids and fentanyl by itself and carfentanil being even more deadly is certainly a concern to this office and we're doing everything we can to stop it being sent from China and stop it from being distributed here in San Diego," Conover said.

On top of stopping the flow of synthetic drugs, Conover said the issue needs to be tackled from all angles -- from prevention to stopping the addiction cycle and addiction treatment.

"We cannot simply just arrest our way out of this problem," he said.