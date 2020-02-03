Cardiff Kook’s Mahomes Jersey Wishes Chiefs Win Into Existence

In the cold, pre-dawn hours of Super Bowl Sunday, two women gathered in Cardiff and adorned the “Magic Carpet Ride,” affectionately known as the “The Cardiff Kook,” in Kansas City Chiefs attire.

But it wasn’t just any old jersey number. It was the number 15 jersey of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

They hoped it would lead to a headline 50 years in the making: Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl. Indeed it did. Patrick Mahomes would also go on to win most valuable player.

Francine Filsinger is a loyal New England Patriots fan, but she put her differences aside for a dear friend whose dream was finally coming true.

That friend, Sue Vicory, is a self-proclaimed, die-hard Chiefs fan. In fact she lives in Kansas City but visits San Diego several times a year.

Sue Vicory/Heartland Films

Vicory and Filsinger went out around 5 a.m. Sunday to the statute located off South Coast Highway and Chesterfield Drive, about 11 hours before kick off.

Vicory said she’s been dreaming of a Chiefs Super Bowl win since the team’s last win, 50 years ago in 1970.

They set up some cameras and filmed themselves dressing up the Kook. People passing by in the daylight would be none the wiser as to who pledged the Kook’s Super Bowl allegiance.

The video was a joint project between Sue Vicory of Heartland Films, Francine Filsinger of ROAR Creative Entertainment and Rich Varville of RSVP Films.

Vicory and Filsinger texted back and forth during the game.

In the final seconds as the Chiefs were set to win, Vicory texted, “My eyes are leaking.”

Sue Vicory/Heartland Films

Just days before, the statue also bore Kobe Bryant’s jersey following his death in the Calabasas helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

Two jerseys within one week of each other, both celebrating the journeys of their respective players.

The statue, created by Matthew Antichevich, and its decorations are not without some controversy.

Some people feel the statue, and more specifically, the surfer's pose, is not representative of the local surfing community because it lacks proper form.

Over the years, the surfer has been dressed up in evening gowns, bikini tops and skirts, and even a wrestling mask.

Though some see its frequent wardrobe changes as defacing public property, former art commissioner Filsinger said the keystone of a community art piece’s success is community interaction.

“It binds the community and creates a public persona of its own,” she said.