A trolley and a car collided on a track Thursday afternoon in Downtown San Diego.

The collision was reported at the train crossing near 11th Avenue and Park Boulevard at around 5 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., the car was moved off the tracks and trains had begun passing freely.

Details of the crash have not been confirmed by authorities and it is unclear if anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.