The driver of a submerged vehicle safely swam to shore Tuesday in Mission Bay.

The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Crown Point Drive, near Crown Point Park, around 4:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Upon arrival, first responders -- including lifeguards and divers -- found the man swam to land.

No other information was immediately released. Police were working to recover the vehicle from the water as of 8 a.m.