Car Strikes Pedestrian in Vista, Man Critically Injured: Sheriff’s Deputies

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A 59-year-old man suffered critical injuries Wednesday night when he was hit by a car in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities responded to the crash at 8:41 p.m. after receiving reports of a person hit by a car at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and South Santa Fe Avenue. In the investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined the victim was walking westbound across Civic Center Drive when a car traveling southbound on the street struck him.

The victim was rushed to Palomar Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The 31-year-old driver stayed at the scene and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

