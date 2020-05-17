Car Sparks Brush Fire in Sorrento Valley Canyon

A small brush fire that started Sunday near Sorrento Valley was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

It started when a car reportedly caught fire which spread to the surrounding brush around 3 p.m. in a canyon near Camino Santa Fe and Summers Ridge Road -- an industrial complex between Miramar and Sorrento Valley.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to the brush fire and kept the flames inside a roughly 15-by-15-foot area. Smoke could be seen from a distance.

No one was in the car and it wasn't clear how it ended up in the canyon.

Chris Tylo reported the fire and said the car was not there before noon.

No other information was available.