A car drove into a home in Talmadge Saturday afternoon, leaving the driver seriously injured, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision happened near Winona Avenue and Lucille Drive at around 2:30 p.m., officers said.

The car hit a corner of the front of the house, damaging the exterior.

No one else was injured, according to authorities.

No other information was available.

