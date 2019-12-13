Car Hits Woman, Kills Dog in Normal Heights

A driver struck a woman who was walking her dog in Normal Heights, sending her to the hospital and killing her dog, San Diego Police said.

The incident happened as the 25-year-old was walking her dog at the intersection of 34th Street and Adams Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say the woman was crossing the street with her dog at the intersection, when she was struck by a blue Volkswagen Jetta.

"I just can't get it out of my head. It just keeps repeating and repeating," said Cyndy Kindt who helped the victim after she was hit.

The dog died at the scene, and the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

"She was not responsive. They put her on the backboard and she started choking on her blood. They intubated her, put an IV in and off they went, they took her pretty fast," Kindt said.

Kendra Rose, a neighbor, started a GoFundMe for the victim and is partnering with managers at The Rabbit Hole to host a fundraising event.

"I was talking to other neighbors and everyone just wanted to help, and I wanted to help in some way," Rose told NBC 7. "We know she's probably going to have medical expenses and other expenses."

A fundraising event will be held on Monday, Dec. 16 at The Rabbit Hole, where a percent of the proceeds will go to the victim.

“Anytime something happens in the neighborhood, we want to support,” James Gomez, manager of The Rabbit Hole, said.

The woman has not yet been identified by the police. Rose said after 30 days, if they haven't located the woman or her family, the money will be refunded.

No DUI is suspected, and investigators did not say who was at fault, or if the 35-year-old man behind the wheel had been arrested.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.