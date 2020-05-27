Car Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Oceanside, Investigation Ongoing

Oceanside Police were investigating what led to a car crash that killed a 52-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday.

The deadly crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Oceanside Boulevard just east of College Boulevard.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said the driver was headed westbound on Oceanside Boulevard when he hit the pedestrian, who was in the roadway at the time.

"It appears by physical evidence the pedestrian was close to if not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision," OPD Sgt. Rick Davis said in a written release.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was not responsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPD said their investigation has not yet determined who was at fault in the crash.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The driver was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Anyone with information on the crash was asked to call OPD at (760) 435-4498.