SDPD

Car Followed by SDPD Crashes in Mt. Hope, 3 Killed

SDPD officers were following the car on Market Street prior to the crash

By Rafael Avitabile

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

Three passengers died in a crash Tuesday night in Mount Hope.

San Diego Police Department officers were following a suspected stolen car eastbound on Market Street when it crashed near Raven Street at around 11 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle.

At least two passengers became trapped in the wreck, Officer Buttle said.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 7 New Deaths Reported

Covid-19 3 hours ago

Vista Unified Votes to Activate Campus Closure Protocols in Response to Student COVID Cases

By 11:40 p.m., three of the passengers had died as a result of their injuries, according to Buttle. A fourth was being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It was not clear if SDPD was in pursuit of the vehicle with lights and sirens, or if officers were following from a distance.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this story.

This article tagged under:

SDPDMt. Hope
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us