Car Followed by SDPD Crashes in Mt. Hope, 3 Killed

Three passengers died in a crash Tuesday night in Mount Hope.

San Diego Police Department officers were following a suspected stolen car eastbound on Market Street when it crashed near Raven Street at around 11 p.m., according to Officer John Buttle.

At least two passengers became trapped in the wreck, Officer Buttle said.

By 11:40 p.m., three of the passengers had died as a result of their injuries, according to Buttle. A fourth was being taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It was not clear if SDPD was in pursuit of the vehicle with lights and sirens, or if officers were following from a distance.

No other information was available.

