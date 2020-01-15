Rancho Bernardo

Car Crashes Into Rancho Bernardo Home Amid Fog

The red sedan crashed though a fence, into a backyard, and then slammed into the back of the house

By Kaslin Ettema

Red car slams into Rancho Bernardo home
SDNV

A woman driving in Rancho Bernardo suddenly lost control of her car and crashed through a wooden fence and into a home Wednesday morning.

The roadway was foggy as The woman was driving along a foggy Botero Drive when she lost control of the car for unknown reasons at about 2:40 a.m.

Her red sedan crashed through a fence, into a backyard, and then slammed into the back of the house.

Luckily, nobody was hurt, including the driver. Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs in the crash.

A structural engineer and a towing company were called to try to remove the car from the home.



