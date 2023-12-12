Car crash leaves 1,000 without power in East County

A car accident has left more than 1,000 residents in East County without power Tuesday morning, according to SDG&E.
The outage was reported at around midnight affecting 1,164 residents in the areas of Granite Hills, Bostonia and East El Cajon.
According to the SDG&E website, the cause of the outage is a car crash. SDG&E estimates to restore power by midday.
NBC 7 is working to gather more details.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.