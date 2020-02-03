Car Crashes Down Steep Embankment Into Home, 1 Dead

One passenger died after a car crashed down a steep embankment and into a home in La Mesa Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. on La Cruz Place.

SkyRanger 7 spotted a white car on its hood wedged between a home and a steep embankment. At the top of the embankment, a large palm tree had also fallen in the direction of where the car came to rest.

The CHP said two passengers, a husband and wife in their 90s, were in the car at the time of the crash. Their vehicle went off the roadway and fells several hundred feet down the embankment onto a neighbor's back patio.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and a male passenger was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.