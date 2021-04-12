Car Chase Driver Sought After Leaving Crash Site in Escondido

Escondido police were in search of a driver Sunday evening after they allegedly prompted a brief car chase before crashing their vehicle and taking off on foot.

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. when authorities attempted to pull over a driver for an unspecified traffic violation. Rather than yield to police, the driver took off at what police described as a high rate of speed, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Eric Witholt.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a brief pursuit, the car crashed near the intersection of Broadway and 9th Avenue, where it was stuck for some time.

Video footage of the scene showed the car in question against the ledge of a wall in front of someone’s home. A tow truck was then seen getting the vehicle out of the spot.

The driver of the car, however, ran from the scene right after the crash and was last seen running westbound through alleys on 10th Avenue and Maple Street, Lt. Witholt said.

That person remains outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.