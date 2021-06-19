Cal Fire San Diego

Canebrake Canyon Vegetation Fire Grows to 100 Acres: Cal Fire

The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2, east of Mount Laguna

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Firefighters in East County were battling a 100-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Saturday, Cal Fire San Diego said.

The fire, dubbed the Overland Fire, was first reported to be 10 acres at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 20-30 acres. And by 11 a.m., it had grown to 100 acres and was 0% contained.

"Ground access remains difficult,'' Cal Fire tweeted. "Additional air resources are at scene."

The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2, east of Mount Laguna.

"Light flash fuels, moderate rate of spread running uphill,'' Southern California Air Operations tweeted.

"Air attack advising it will be an extended attack fire due to inaccessibility issues,'' the agency said.

San Diego County faced a heat wave this week. With the region facing a drought, Cal Fire San Diego said it's bracing itself for the heat wave.

Cal Fire said the county has already seen a 26% increase in fires and the acres burned are 58% higher compared to this time last year.

Due to the excessive heat, Cal Fire has shut down popular hiking trails in the Cleveland National Forest (Cedar Creek Falls and Three Sisters Falls Trailhead), where they tend to have more rescues.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

