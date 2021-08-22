Candlelight Vigil to Be Held for Grossmont High Student Killed in El Cajon Car Crash

A candlelight vigil will be held tonight to honor the Grossmont High student who was killed in a car crash Saturday morning.

The vigil will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. at Renette Park in El Cajon.

A prayer service is also planned for Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Chaldean Catholic Church.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, El Cajon Police responded to reports of a solo vehicle crashing into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road.

Once arrived at the scene, police found four people trapped in a black 2018 Honda Civic. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead and the three passengers in the vehicle were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

Police reported it appeared the Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Navajo Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and crashed into with the light pole on Fletcher Parkway.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in this incident, El Cajon Police said.

It was later announced by the Grossmont Union High School District on Saturday morning that the fatal car crash involved students from the GUHSD.

The district confirmed that the driver who died at the scene was a 12th-grade student who attended Grossmont High School. The district also said, two of the three passengers are 11th-grade students who also attended Grossmont. The third passenger is not a student of a GUHSD school.

Abigail Reyes, the mother of one of the passengers seriously injured in the crash, told NBC 7 her son, Jiovanni Solorio Roman, is in a coma.

No other names of those involved in the crash have been released by police or the district.

El Cajon police is urging anyone with any information regarding the crash to call at 619-579-3311.