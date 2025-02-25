Vigil at Balboa Park remembers thousands killed on anniversary of war in Ukraine

Through Ukrainian songs of remembrance and prayers, hundreds of people gathered at Balboa Park to pay tribute to the thousands of lives lost because of the war in Ukraine.

“My son is a U.S. citizen with no ties to Ukraine, other than being called by God to go help the country," said Tiziana Tarquinio, as she showed NBC 7 pictures of her son who’s fighting in the war.

She says he's alive, thanks to the selfless act of a soldier from Argentina.

“They went into a trench full of Russians. He jumped in front of my son to save his life and died in my son's arms because he was trying to save him with tourniquets," Tarquinio said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In addition to losing her uncle to a rocket attack, Ukrainian refugee Anastasiia Liakhu's niece is among the more than 670 children killed in the violence.

"She was just 7 years old. It’s just heartbreaking. I don't even know how my sister lives," Liakhu said.

The House of Ukraine hosted a blood drive, signifying the life-saving support the U.S. has provided to Ukraine during the Russian-Ukraine war. NBC 7's Adonis Albright reports.

Remembering the dead on this third anniversary of the war brought tears to people's eyes. Despite the heartache, Liakhu is one of many who says seeing people draped in the Ukrainian flag and wearing the countries traditional shirts brings a sense of comfort, so they don’t feel alone.

The people of Ukraine are hoping they're not left alone when peace talks start. They want a seat at the table to craft what they call just peace.

“I would like the war to be stopped,” Liakhu said. “But at the same time, I want Ukraine to be independent and free, and my people to be happy. "

But with the U.S. voting against a U.N. resolution condemning Russia for the war, some worry what the future Ukraine could look like.