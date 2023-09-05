Can I get a yeehaw? San Diego Petco Park to hold its first-ever rodeo

Get in the saddle because for the first time ever, the rodeo is coming to San Diego at Petco Park!

The San Diego Padres are partnering with C5 Rodeo Company Inc. and Outriders Present to hold the inaugural San Diego Rodeo for three days over the weekend of Jan. 12-14.

Athletes like Rocker Steiner and Stetson Wright will compete at the rodeo for more than half a million dollars in prize money awarded on the final day of the event, according to the San Diego Padres.

Tickets for the family-friendly event will go on sale on Sept. 18 (date subject to change) and can be purchased here.

City residents who have been chomping at the bit to finally attend a rodeo won't have to go all the way to Poway or Lakeside to watch the bullriders.

C5 Rodeo and Outriders Present, who will be operating the event with the Padres, both have long histories with rodeos. (San Diego Padres)

On Sunday, the best eight athletes will compete in the Semi-Finals for the top four spots in the Finals, then the final winner of the $620,000 prize will be announced.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the country to Petco Park for a true rodeo experience in the heart of San Diego," said Erik Greupner, Padres CEO.

"San Diego has always been a strong supporter of country music and western culture due to its diverse population of military and its own amazing history of the California Cowboy," said Johnny Shockey, founder of Outriders.

"So we brought this exciting concept to the Padres to produce a world class Rodeo with some of the best cowboys and recognizable names in Rodeo. We are kicking it off with the World Champ Stetson Wright and high score world record holder Rocker Steiner," Shockey said.

The organizations collaborating with the Padres for this event, C5 Rodeo Co. and Outriders Present, both have a long history with rodeos. C5 Rodeo is one of the largest bucking horse suppliers in North America and operates out of Lac La Biche, Alberta and Helena, Montana, according to the Padres. Outriders Present produces rodeo and independent country music events across California and Montana. They will be producing the Wild Horses Festival with Zach Bryan, CAAMP and more at Petco Park on Dec. 30.

Padres Members will get access to an exclusive presale on Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. and general sale tickets will be released at 2 p.m. that day.