Crews Stop Fire at 1.5 Acres in Campo Reservation

Crews stopped the spread of a 1.5-acre brush fire Sunday that broke out in a Campo reservation, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Several structures were threatened as the blaze began near Interstate 8 and Old Highway 80 in the Campo Indian Reservation, officials said in a tweet at 1:31 p.m.

Cal Fire told NBC 7 the blaze was “moving fast.”

Officials confirmed that multiple structures were threatened, but it is not clear what type of structures at this time.

At 2:02 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed the fire had been stopped at 1.5 acres.

Crews will remain at the scene to extinguish the fire and clean up the area.

No other information was available.

