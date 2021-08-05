Campland on the Bay to Host Family Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Campland on the Bay, an RV campground on San Diego’s Mission Bay, is providing resort guests with a weekend full of activities Sept. 3 - 6.

Resort staff members will host a variety of games and activities to entertain kids outdoors, giving parents time to relax and enjoy the resort’s bayfront setting.

Children are invited to get creative and enter a sandcastle contest, explore the resort with a photo scavenger hunt, cool off on Campland’s waterslides and burn some energy in a game of dodgeball, basketball or bubble soccer.

In the evening, get ready to jam to open-air musical performances from Campland Rocks and the region's top tribute bands.

Campland’s activities and amenities are also available to guests camping at Mission Bay RV Resort, which is a short walk or bike ride over the Mike Gotch Memorial Bridge.

For guests who do not own an RV, local RV rental companies are available to deliver a sanitized RV to your site. RV rental arrangements must be made directly through the rental companies.

Tent camping is also available at Campland on the Bay.

Campland continues to follow all local, state and CDC guidelines. All events are tentative and subject to postponement or cancellation.