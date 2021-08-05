Labor Day

Campland on the Bay to Host Family Labor Day Weekend Celebration

Summer fun continues with a full schedule of family-friendly activities and live entertainment at Campland on the Bay

By Katie Lane

Campland on the Bay, an RV campground on San Diego’s Mission Bay, is providing resort guests with a weekend full of activities Sept. 3 - 6.

Resort staff members will host a variety of games and activities to entertain kids outdoors, giving parents time to relax and enjoy the resort’s bayfront setting.

Children are invited to get creative and enter a sandcastle contest, explore the resort with a photo scavenger hunt, cool off on Campland’s waterslides and burn some energy in a game of dodgeball, basketball or bubble soccer.

In the evening, get ready to jam to open-air musical performances from Campland Rocks and the region's top tribute bands.

Campland’s activities and amenities are also available to guests camping at Mission Bay RV Resort, which is a short walk or bike ride over the Mike Gotch Memorial Bridge.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

For guests who do not own an RV, local RV rental companies are available to deliver a sanitized RV to your site. RV rental arrangements must be made directly through the rental companies.

Tent camping is also available at Campland on the Bay. 

Local

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Sign Up for NBC San Diego's Tokyo Olympics Newsletter

San Diego County Aug 2

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Over 2 Million San Diegans Vaccinated

Campland continues to follow all local, state and CDC guidelines. All events are tentative and subject to postponement or cancellation.

This article tagged under:

Labor Daylive musicsummer activitiescampland on the bay
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us