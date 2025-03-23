Camp Pendleton training exercise to produce explosive sounds

Camp Pendleton officials advised the public Friday that a training exercise starting on Monday would be producing sounds of explosions in the area.

"There is a live-fire training with high explosive munitions scheduled on the following dates: March 24-30, 2025 from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.," the base posted on X.

"This training may be heard anytime throughout the day or night," the post added.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of explosions might be heard up to 50 miles away, officials said.

More information about the training exercise can be found on the U.S. Marine Corps website.