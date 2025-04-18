Marine Corps

2 Camp Pendleton Marines killed in New Mexico crash identified

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside, and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno, died Tuesday following a solo vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

By City News Service

Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno (left) and Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside (right).
Two Camp Pendleton-based Marines who were killed earlier this week in a vehicle accident while deployed in New Mexico were publicly identified Thursday.

Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside, and Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno, died Tuesday following a solo vehicle crash near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The Marines, both combat engineers with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, were in the area supporting southern border operations, with the crash occurring during a "convoy movement," according to a U.S. Marine spokesperson.

Aguilera and Gamino were pronounced dead at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, while a third Marine from 1st Combat Engineer Battalion remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time."

The base says the Marines from the 1st Marine Division were headed to El Paso, Texas. Officials say they were supporting a border mission.
