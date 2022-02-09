Camp Pendleton Marine Accused of ‘Sextortion' Campaign

Prosecutors in Los Angeles said a Camp Pendleton-based Marine was taken into custody, accused of cyberstalking multiple young women.

Oceanside resident Johao Miguel Chavarri, 25, allegedly used the alias Michael Frito to created numerous online accounts to "repeatedly stalk, harass and threaten women who would not give in to his demands that, among other things, they send him nude, sexually explicit or otherwise compromising photos and videos of themselves," according to investigators.

Chavarri, who is due in court in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, has been charged with stalking in connection to the case and faces a sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted.

The victime are all connected in some way to Torrance, Calif., Chavarri's hometown, officials said in a news release sent on on Wednesday, adding that some of the victims were allegedly tormented for more than a year.

Chavarri is accused of repeatedly threatening that "if his victims refused to comply with his demands, he would publish sexually explicit photos and videos of the victims online or on well-known pornography websites. He also allegedly threatened to distribute the photos or videos to the victims’ boyfriends, friends, families or employers, whom he would often identify by name."

Prosecutors said that Chavarri told several of the victims, via Instagram, that he would "spend his 'whole life ruining' their lives."

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565.