Camp Pendleton-Based Marine Killed in Training Accident in UAE

A Camp Pendleton-based Marine was killed in a tactical vehicle accident during a training exercise Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed.

Cpl. Eloiza Zavala, with Combat Logistics Battalion 1 at Camp Pendleton, was in a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) with at least two other Marines when the accident happened, the USMC said.

Details of the accident were not released. The USMC is still investigating.

A lance corporal suffered serious injuries in the accident and another lance corporal suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to hospitals in Abu Dhabi, according to the USMC.

"This is a tragic accident, and we are praying for the loved ones of our lost and injured Marines,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta L. Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group. “Our priority is assisting in medical recovery efforts and to provide comfort and assistance to their families, friends, and comrades during this trying time."

Zavala joined the Marine Corps in April 2018 and was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 1 at Camp Pendleton in December 2018. Her awards include a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terror Service Medal.

She and the two injured Marines were participating in Native Fury 20, an exercise involving thousands of forces demonstrating the ability to respond to natural disasters and other possible crises, according to the USMC.

Zavala, 20, is from Sacramento, California.