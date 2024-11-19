This colorful coastal Christmas market boasts millions of lights

FESTIVE FLICKER AND GLADDENING GLOW: We're forever on the merry search for the most scintillating and starlike Christmas displays, those shimmering scenes we can slowly stroll by as we soak in the vibrant visual splendor. But sometimes we don't want to simply saunter by such magical sights while observing from a distance; we want to wade into the whimsy and enjoy light tunnels, twinkly tableaux, and the symbols of the season as they hold Christmassy court in our near vicinity. For well over a decade, coastal visitors have made for Cambria to experience just this lit-up loveliness, a surround-sound adventure that isn't about sound but light (so perhaps "surround-light" is more apt). It's the Cambria Christmas Market, an illuminated realm that will jingle-jingle into its festive 13th season beginning Nov. 29.

Cambria Christmas Market Shopping, sparkle, and snacks like bratwurst and bread pudding are part of the fun: The Cambria Christmas Market runs "most nights" in 2024 from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31.

THE BOUNTY OF BULBS — there are three million lights to wow-out over — is an eye-catcher, but there are many diversions at this expansive outdoor event, which finds its incandescent energy from the seasonal night markets of Germany. Look for "... an inspired vendor market, visits from Santa, a train ride, cozy fire pits, live music, festive food & drink, and more!" at the ebullient happening, which will glimmer on "most dates" for over a month (the concluding night is Dec. 31). There are a few things to know before making for the charming hamlet's popular seasonal celebration; you'll want to study up on shuttles or consider going with a lodging package. There's also a list of vendors a list of 2024 vendors, too, if you'd like a peek at the jewelry, ornaments, and traditional candies for sale.