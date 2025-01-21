Lodging packages for the 2025 Cambria Christmas Market are now available

What to Know 2025 Cambria Christmas Market

Lodging packages are "available most dates" from Nov. 28-Dec. 31, 2025

The participating destinations include Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn

The outdoor experience, which finds inspiration in the holiday markets of Europe, features millions of lights, crafts, warm drinks and treats for sale, music, and other cheerful details

YOUR FESTIVE NUTCRACKERS? They've just been carefully stowed, and your vintage snowflake ornaments, and the sparkly tree skirt, too. It has only been a few weeks since the yuletide-themed gewgaws festooned our dens and living rooms, and yet? In some especially scenic corners of the Golden State, plans are already in the works for Christmas 2025. This doesn't mean that you have to pull out the boxes with the bows and banners just yet — after all, you did just take all of the decorations down and pack them away — but you might start gazing some 11 months ahead, to December, when the Cambria Christmas Market is in full and festive swing.

THE CENTRAL COAST SPECTACULAR... actually returns in late November, if you'd like to be among the earliest seasonal visitors, but whenever you hope to do, do consider this: 2025 Cambria Christmas Market lodging packages are now available, should you have a particular date, or dates, in mind. The stayover destinations are Cambria charmers — Cambria Pines Lodge, Sea Otter Inn, and The J. Patrick House & Inn are on the list — and breakfast is included. As for the merry market, a bundle-up experience full of twinkle, spots for snapshots, and booths selling crafts, Christmassy treats, and warm drinks? It's a heartwarming holidayworld of whimsy and cheer, with over 3,000,000 lights upping the illuminated enchantment. Peruse the packages now, and do keep in mind that weekend overnights can fill up months in advance.