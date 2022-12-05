Caltrans to Close I-8 at Mission Bay for Wrong Way Driver Sensor Testing

San Diegans expecting to commute across westbound Interstate-8 at Mission Bay Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will have to take a detour.

Caltrans crews are closing all lanes of westbound I-8 at Mission Bay Tuesday night for wrong way driver vehicle sensor testing at the Sunset Cliffs Boulevard off-ramp.

Traffic officials will be detouring all westbound traffic to the Mission Bay Drive off-ramp, Caltrans said.

Some of San Diego's freeway off-ramps already have wrong way driver vehicle detection systems installed in them. When the system detects a wrong way driver, it sends a message to the Caltrans Transportation Management Center, according to Caltrans.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

To check real-time traffic information like speed, lane and road closures, click here.