Crews to Close SR-125 in La Mesa for Bridge Repairs - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews to Close SR-125 in La Mesa for Bridge Repairs

By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago

    State Route 125 will be closed for several hours starting Thursday night as crews continue to repair bridges across the county.

    From 11:30 p.m. Thursday to 4:30 a.m. Friday, southbound SR-125 lanes will be closed from Interstate 8 to Lemon Avenue in the La Mesa area, according to Caltrans.

    The eastbound and westbound I-8 connectors to southbound SR-125 will also be closed.

    The 3,500-foot span of roadway will close for an ongoing project to repair 24 bridges in San Diego County.

    Caltrans announced the following detours:

    • Detour for southbound SR-125: Motorists on southbound SR-125 will be directed to westbound I-8, to Jackson Drive south, to Lemon Avenue east to southbound SR-125.
    • Detour for eastbound and westbound I-8 to southbound SR-125: Motorists on I-8 will be directed to Jackson Drive south, to Lemon Avenue east to southbound SR-125.

    Caltrans reminded drivers to slow down when approaching crews and their vehicles – and to even move over a lane if possible.

    The bridge repair project began in June and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

      

