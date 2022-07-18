Caltrans Extends Major Closure of Interstate 8 in San Diego

A major detour project is underway again on Monday night on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley.

Most drivers who hoped to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in western Mission Valley on a series of nights last week were shocked to discover just a single lane of the eight-lane freeway opened for evening traffic.

Construction crews will be closing "freeway connectors, on-ramps, off-ramps, three inside lanes of westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) and all lanes of eastbound I-8 … from Interstate 5 (I-5) to State Route 163 (SR-163)" from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. again on Monday night, officials said.

🚧Caltrans crews have more closures planned for tonight and Monday night for a paving project along Interstate 8 in #MissionValley. The latest closure and detour information can be found here: https://t.co/LEQleWKttp @CaltransHQ @CityofSanDiego #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/YixUufgimU — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 17, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The closure is just the beginning: Intermittent lane closures are expected for the next two months as well, according to Caltrans.

The scheduled work includes the installation of rumble strips and the upgrading of striping, as well as a roadway overlay treatment that is intended to extend the life of the pavement.

Monday Detours

Westbound I-8 to Hotel Circle North Detour: exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, turn left on to Fashion Valley Road and right to Hotel Circle North

exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, turn left on to Fashion Valley Road and right to Hotel Circle North Westbound I-8 to northbound SR-163 Detour: exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp

exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the northbound SR-163 on-ramp Westbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Detour: exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp

exit at Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on to Qualcomm Way, turn left on to Friars Road, then continue to the southbound SR-163 on-ramp Northbound 163 to westbound I-8 Detour: continue on SR-163 to westbound Friars Road off-ramp.Turn right on Friars Road, then left to Fashion Valley Road, turn right on to Hotel Circle North and continue on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp

continue on SR-163 to westbound Friars Road off-ramp.Turn right on Friars Road, then left to Fashion Valley Road, turn right on to Hotel Circle North and continue on to the westbound I-8 on-ramp Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8 Detour: exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, continue to southbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to northbound SR-163, continue to eastbound I-8 connector

exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, continue to southbound I-5 on-ramp, connect to northbound SR-163, continue to eastbound I-8 connector Eastbound I-8 to northbound SR-163 Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to northbound SR-163 connector

continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to northbound SR-163 connector Eastbound I-8 to southbound SR-163 Detour: continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector

continue east on I-8 to Qualcomm Way/Texas Street off-ramp, turn left on Qualcomm Way to westbound I-8 onramp, continue west on I-8 to southbound SR-163 connector Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 Detour: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound I-805 on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector

continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound I-805 on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 Detour: connect to westbound I-8, then exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, turn left onto Hotel Circle South and enter the eastbound I-8 on-ramp

Go here for real-time traffic information, including these closures.