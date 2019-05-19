A Caltrans camera caught three separate spin-outs in the same freeway lane within minutes of each other Sunday morning as rain pelted the county.

The second-most left lane on Interstate 805 near Mira Mesa Boulevard has proven difficulty for some San Diego drivers in Sorrento Valley.

At 9:58 a.m., a light-colored SUV swerved right through multiple lanes of traffic – barely avoiding a collision with the car in front of it – and went off-screen and onto an off-ramp.

Thirty seconds later, a light-colored car slid 180-degrees through a lane of traffic and crashed into a concrete median on the left-hand side. Fortunately, the car didn’t hit any other vehicles while spinning out.

The driver then reversed through two lanes of traffic, narrowly missing another car, before turning around and swerving back into the second lane from left. The car then pulled over to the side of the road. After several minutes, the car slowly began to move forward, still on the shoulder, before stopping again. At 10:45 a.m., the car was still stopped on the shoulder.

At 10:02 a.m., a dark-colored car began swerving in the same lane as the other crashed cars. It jolted back and forth before spinning perpendicular to the roadway and driving off to the right-hand side of the road, presumably onto the off-ramp.

Brooke Landau's Weekend Morning Forecast for Sunday May 19, 2019

(Published 4 hours ago)

Widespread showers were scattered across the region Sunday morning with the chance of thunderstorms later on. The possibility of rain lessens by the early afternoon Sunday and returns at around 10 p.m.

A Wind Advisory warned of 25 mph to 35 mph winds with gusts reaching 50 mph in the mountains and deserts.

Though the spin-outs did not cause major accidents, nor did they appear to cause traffic delays, please drive carefully and be aware of your surroundings, especially during rainy conditions.