Caltrans Announces Major Closures of Interstate 8 in San Diego

Most drivers expecting to travel on a two-mile portion of Interstate 8 in western Mission Valley will be in for a shock when they discover just a single lane of the eight-lane freeway is open to traffic during three evenings this week.

Construction crews will "close freeway connectors, on-ramps, off-ramps, three inside lanes of westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) and all lanes of eastbound I-8 … from Interstate 5 (I-5) to State Route 163 (SR-163)" from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, officials said.

The closure is just the beginning: Intermittent lane closures are being expect for the next two months as well, according to Caltrans.

The scheduled work includes the installation of rumble strips and the upgrading of striping, as well as a roadway overlay treatment that is intended to extend the life of the pavement.

Tuesday detours (from Caltrans):

Eastbound I-8 at I-5:continue southbound I-5, connect to northbound SR-163, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector

Northbound I-5 to eastbound I-8: continue on northbound I-5 and exit at Sea World Drive off-ramp, turn left on Sea World Drive, turn left on Friars Road, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp.

Eastbound I-8 to northbound or southbound SR-163: continue eastbound on I-8 to the Qualcomm Way off-ramp, turn right on Qualcomm Way, then continue to the westbound I-8 on ramp, connect to northbound or southbound SR-163

Northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: continue north on SR-163 and exit at Mesa College Drive off-ramp, turn right on Mesa College Drive, turn right on to the southbound Interstate 805 (I-805) on-ramp, then continue to the eastbound I-8 connector

Southbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8: take westbound I-8 and exit at Taylor Street off-ramp, continue on Taylor Street and turn left onto Hotel Circle South, then continue to the eastbound I-8 on-ramp

Go here for real-time traffic information, including these closures.